This Woman Shares The Best Way to Hold Onto Your Wedding Bouquet Forever

So special and stunning

With wedding season in full swing and 2022 projected to be the busiest year ever for weddings, many brides may be looking for ways to make their wedding stand out from the rest.

Of course having a beautiful and unique wedding gown is always one sure way to show off your one-of-a-kind style, but another way is through your floral bouquet.

While some brides may choose to use faux flowers for their wedding bouquet, others prefer using fresh flowers for a more authentic feel. The only downside to using real flowers for your wedding bouquet is they’ll eventually wither away as they normally do. However, one TikTok user @mycraftysafespace showed us how brides can not only use real flowers for their bouquets, but also preserve the beautiful flowers forever!

This is such a gorgeous keepsake! We love how brides can hold onto their bouquets and have a beautiful way to remember their special day, aside from the pictures and videos. With this particular floral preservation, the bride wanted to incorporate her Florida beach wedding into the heart-shaped keepsake by using sand, seashells and her cake topper that read “Two-less fish in the sea.”

Viewers in the comments were so anxious to see part two of this video thank thankfully she uploaded the final look of the project here.

This is so special and sweet!

