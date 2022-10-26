Skip to main content

So This Is How You Prevent Food From Falling In Between the Counter and Stove

We never knew we need this!

As much as I love cooking, the part that I like the least is the prepping of the food; not because it takes quite some time, but it’s usually the messiest part of cooking. As a person that likes to clean as I cook, I absolutely hate when food accidentally falls in the crack between the stove and and countertop as I’m cleaning the counter and stove. However, thanks to TikTok content creator @_rakhstarbeauty, I recently discovered how to prevent food from falling in between the counter and stove and it’s a game changer!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the quick video, the beauty content creator purchased these silicone stover gap covers from Amazon which fit perfectly between the stove and kitchen counter. We love how these covers not only prevent food from falling in that tiny crack between the stove and counter, but how it somewhat blends in with her countertop; additionally, the price is pretty affordable as well.

Her followers and viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts about this necessary hack. “Nah see I’m gonna go buy these now cause the way I be using a knife to get 3 week old food out there is not okay,” @bodybyzizzo commented. Lol. We totally empathize with this comment!

BRB. Off to Amazon.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

