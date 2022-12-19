Woman Shares Trick For Getting Price Stickers Off Your Home Goods

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to cleaning products for your house, you have a lot to choose from. However, sometimes you just need one main ingredient. And whereas this helps clean off a lot of dirt on surfaces and even disinfects, it might not work on removing a sticker price tag, which can be very stubborn.

For that, you need the good old Windex spray, as TikToker Hollie Annie demonstrates in her video. Let's check it out.

That simple!

Everyone has probably a bottle of Windex spray laying around.

All you need to do is spray a little directly onto the sticker and then put a paper towel over it and add a little more Windex. After 15 minutes or so, you spray a little more Windex, and then you can just wipe it off, without leaving any sticky residue behind. Genius!

Now it's clean and shiny!

TikTok was impressed too, according to the comments but also shared some easy tricks.

As TikToker @thecastlenhouse commented,

"I just get goo gone and it takes it off in 2 seconds."

Yes, that stuff is great but smells so bad.



Another TikToker (@saterr12) posted,

"Rubbing alcohol on a cotton pad works great also."

Good call. Another item that can be found in most households.



And TikToker @brittany.outloud suggested,

"I heat up the tag with a hair dryer to loosen the adhesive and it peels right off!"

Good to know!

Now we have options on how to remove a sticker tag. I usually just use hot water and soap, but it is not as smooth and takes a little longer.

