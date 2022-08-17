“Old” Neighbor’s Reaction to Couple’s Pride Flag Is Just Perfect

The LGBTQ+ community has faced many hardships and challenges during their time, much like other marginalized communities in America and beyond. But every once in a while there is a bright spot that brings a smile to our faces and brings neighbors closer together.

This video is of just such a moment, and we are so happy we got to see it. (We also totally wish that we had neighbors just like this one.)

The video starts off with a clip of a sign by Brandon Dill’s driveway, which will soon be important, and a little old lady wandering up to the door, all caught on a Ring door camera. Now, if you were anything like us, you were probably just a little bit concerned by a little old lady looking at the sign in question and walking up to give her opinion.

But never fear, because this interaction is truly adorable.

Brandon’s neighbor, who says that she has been living in the house across the street for thirty-seven years, was so impressed by their Pride sign and the courage that it represented. The area that they live in within the state of Missouri has not always been the most accepting, and Brandon’s neighbor (who we will wholeheartedly say is NOT a chicken as she calls herself), has always been too afraid to stand up by herself.

She was inspired by the sign to come and say something, to show her respect for the family’s courage and appreciation for all that they are standing up for, even if she had not been able to do so herself in the past. Said neighbor says that is people like them who are going to change the world even when generations past couldn’t, and that she fully believes in the promise of brighter days ahead.

So, excuse us while we cry (just a little bit) for the appreciation that this neighbor has shown, and for the fact that she’s probably just become the favorite ‘grandma’ of a whole bunch of people out there.