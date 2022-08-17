Skip to main content

“Old” Neighbor’s Reaction to Couple’s Pride Flag Is Just Perfect

It took a turn they weren’t expecting.

The LGBTQ+ community has faced many hardships and challenges during their time, much like other marginalized communities in America and beyond. But every once in a while there is a bright spot that brings a smile to our faces and brings neighbors closer together.

This video is of just such a moment, and we are so happy we got to see it. (We also totally wish that we had neighbors just like this one.)

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The video starts off with a clip of a sign by Brandon Dill’s driveway, which will soon be important, and a little old lady wandering up to the door, all caught on a Ring door camera. Now, if you were anything like us, you were probably just a little bit concerned by a little old lady looking at the sign in question and walking up to give her opinion.

But never fear, because this interaction is truly adorable.

Brandon’s neighbor, who says that she has been living in the house across the street for thirty-seven years, was so impressed by their Pride sign and the courage that it represented. The area that they live in within the state of Missouri has not always been the most accepting, and Brandon’s neighbor (who we will wholeheartedly say is NOT a chicken as she calls herself), has always been too afraid to stand up by herself.

She was inspired by the sign to come and say something, to show her respect for the family’s courage and appreciation for all that they are standing up for, even if she had not been able to do so herself in the past. Said neighbor says that is people like them who are going to change the world even when generations past couldn’t, and that she fully believes in the promise of brighter days ahead.

So, excuse us while we cry (just a little bit) for the appreciation that this neighbor has shown, and for the fact that she’s probably just become the favorite ‘grandma’ of a whole bunch of people out there. 

Yard
Article

If You’ve Been Finding Big Holes Around Your Backyard, It Might Be Something Pretty Scary

14 minutes ago
hand knitting
Article

Bride-To-Be’s Reaction to Sister’s Handmade Blanket Is Priceless

48 minutes ago
Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

Austin DIYer Transforms Her Kitchen On a $0 Budget

1 hour ago
painting with colors
Article

Woman Paints Window Trim On Her Outside Door and It’s Just the Pop Of Color It Needed

2 hours ago
fan blades
Article

Artist Crochet’s Ceiling Fan Blade “Socks” And It Totally Transformed the Room

5 hours ago
oranges
Article

The Internet Is Losing It Over The Tiniest Orange Ever Grown

6 hours ago
faux stone planters
Article

Florida Woman Shows Us How She Uses Target Dinner Plates For This Genius Plant Hack

20 hours ago
pumpkin decor
Article

People Are Roasting Craft Stores For Their Overpriced Pumpkins

21 hours ago
books
Article

Georgia Mom Uses $7 Ikea Spice Rack To Hold Kids Books and It's So Cute

21 hours ago
blanket on sofa
Article

Woman’s Hack Turns Your Blanket Into a Pillow For Premium Storage

23 hours ago
Mounted television
Article

Watch How You Can Seamlessly Hide TV Cords With This Simple Trick

Aug 16, 2022
Area rug
Article

Woman Shares Her Trick For Getting Rugs to Stay In Place

Aug 16, 2022
Curtains
Article

With Just a Flick of the Wrist, Woman Hides Curtain Rod Holders

Aug 16, 2022
DHP Rose Linen Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed with Storage
Article

Woman Makes Big Comfy Chair Out of Twin Bed Ex Left Her

Aug 15, 2022
Room with ceiling fan
Article

Wife Shares What It Looks Like When Husband “Randomly” Invites Family Over

Aug 15, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.