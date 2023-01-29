Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Test Out Painting Fridge Before She Regrets It

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

So, you want to paint your fridge. It's a bold move that can make your kitchen look clean and fresh. We get it—it's a lot of fun to change up the color scheme of your space! But what if you're not sure about how things will look?

What if you want to try out different colors before committing to painting everything? Let us tell you: paint swatches don't quite match up to a digital color match.

She used Procreate, an app that allows you to draw on your iPad. She started by sketching some ideas, then adding color and detail. She had a perfect replica of what her fridge could look like in her mind's eye in no time!

Procreate takes advantage of Apple Pencil technology for more natural drawing tools and textures that are as close as you can get to traditional media but with the convenience of being digital.

Folks had some helpful tips to make this digital test even better.

"If you go for white, try also replacing your kitchen light to a daylight bulb instead. the one you currently have gives a yellow hue." @karen_ann_marie07

And others were just shocked at the concept of even painting a fridge.

"Never in my life have I heard anyone say they wanted to paint their fridge." @juiceismyworld

She could see how it would look in a different light and with different textures. This allowed her to better understand whether or not she wanted that particular color on her fridge before spending money on new appliances or repainting them later.

Either way, customizing a fridge is still a cheaper (and more or less) easier option than fridge shopping can be.

