Stop Throwing Away Produce Nets and Use Them for This Amazing Hack Instead

If you’re an avid produce shopper at grocery stores, then you’re likely familiar with the netted bags that house many of our favorite produce such as avocados, potatoes and oranges to name a few.

Without really thinking about it, many of us simply throw those netted bags away when we remove the produce assuming there’s really no need for us to hold onto these things because, honestly, how would we use them? Well, thanks to TikTok user @zerowastecartel we now have a great reason why it’s necessary to collect these produce bags.

Chances are, you may just have at least one netted produce bag in your home at this very moment, and as tempting as it may be to toss it into the trash can, take @zerowastecartel's advice and turn them into a quick an easy soap holder for your favorite bars of hand and body soap or shampoo and conditioner bars!

She provides two methods to do this: the first method she refers to as the “lazy girl” method and simply involves keeping one tied end of the net bag, placing your soap bar inside and tying the top with a rubber band; the other method she calls the “fancy girl” method is to keep one tied end of the net bag and place your bar soap in side before cutting off the excess material and placing parchment paper over the top of the plastic net. Next, you’ll melt the parchment paper with an iron or hair straightener to seal it and after allowing the plastic to completely cool, you’ll remove the parchment paper and cut off any excess material.

What a great way to be sustainable! And what makes this even better is that it only takes five minutes to DIY!

