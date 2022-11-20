How to Properly Propagate Rosemary Stems

Rosemary is such a great herb to grow at home and is found in nearly every at home gardeners plot. This is probably because it is such a versatile plant, used in culinary, home and bath products- like shampoos and candles, used for medicinal purposes, and added to floral bouquets.

Rosemary has many benefits in your garden, it attracts pollinators, lets off a lovely aroma, and is drought resistance. Perhaps one of the top benefits of growing rosemary in the garden is that it is a perennial plant meaning it comes back year after year during its growing season without the need to replant seeds or purchased transplants.

Once established, rosemary is also extremely easy to propagate and transplant plant in other areas of your garden, and @charlieshomegarden broke down the steps on properly snipping rosemary for propagation.

In the video the man explains the most common mistake while taking cuttings from rosemary before propagation. He says the area you should take your cutting from should be a small white part of the stem, typically a shoot of the main stem, and not to cut the thick woody stem that hosts all the small shoots. He goes on to say you can also take cuttings that have a brown stem as long as they branch off the thicker wooden stem. To get the cuttings to root the man peels back some of the leaves and places the bottoms in a glass of water. A few weeks later, once the cuttings have rooted they are ready for transplanting!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.