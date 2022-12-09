PSA: Hairbrushes Need Regular Deep Cleans

You know how you clean your bathroom. You probably do it regularly, right? You might even clean it every day or every other day if you're a particularly tidy person. Well, guess what? It turns out that hairbrushes need deep cleaning way more often than most people think—and you're probably not doing it as often as your bathroom!

Even if you try to clean your brush, those bristles don't always get fully cleaned. The tight spaces and curves within the brush make it hard to access the surface area. Plus, sometimes, when you're trying to clean a hairbrush with bristles that have gotten stuck together from product buildup, the bristles might come off in clumps rather than individually!

Some people felt their were better ways to deep clean your hairbrush - aside from just getting a new one entirely.

"Just use barbicide next time and let sit for 10-15! That’s what Is recommended to use for brushes/combs, coming from a stylist!" @Loren Smith

If you don't know where to get barbicide, something like the washing combination in the video might be helpful. But make sure you rinse with vinegar separate from the baking soda bath because when you combine these ingredients simultaneously, they cancel each other out.

Of course, you don't have to use salon quality shampoo to get your brush clean. Others chimed in on this, too.

"No way you use Olaplex shampoo to clean that." @presley

"Would not waste that much Olaplex cleaning my brushes!!" @Trudy Southall

Honestly, we agree. But not everyone has to keep things clean and organized and live like they're bougie on a budget. To each their own (as long as things get cleaned).

