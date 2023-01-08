Woman Explains the Psychology Behind Painting Your Walls Different Colors

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Have you ever walked into a room and felt a certain mood, just based on the way it looks? Thats because certain color palettes bring forth moods that resonate with them. Such as spas, smooth stones, muted colors, such as white, light greys, soft browns, and water colored blues bring forth relaxation, peace, and tranquility. Honeymoon hotel rooms use passionate colors to excite newly weeds and enhance the feeling of romance, such as red rose petals, pink silken sheets, bright white faux fur, and zebra printed chairs.

These colors evoke moods in us for a reason and TikToker and interior designer @the_avantgarde discuss the psychology behind these colors and how they are used and influenced in interior design.

The woman starts discussing which colors evoke which moods in us, she says that yellows and oranges are primarily used to evoke energy, happiness and excitement, saying these colors can actually be triggering for someone with ADHD when it comes time to relax and unwind.

She says cool colors such as greens, blues, and purples promote relaxation and focus.

Neutral colors such as beige otherwise known as “sad beige” in the design world is a color often used for people who struggle with ADHD or ADD as it is a neutral color not being over stimulating nor over relaxing.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.