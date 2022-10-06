Watch This Woman Shares an Easy Pumpkin Carving Hack

Skip to main content

Time is certainly flying when you're having a great time - like prepping for Halloween - which is this month. And while some people are more concerned with the exterior of their home, others focus on the essentials, such as the bathroom.

However, we can't forget about the most challenging Halloween activity there is, which is pumpkin carving. And as this on-air TV personality and TikTok creator Barbara Majeski (@barbaramajeski) shares in her video, it doesn't have to be. 

You are telling me that all those years I could have just used some cookie cutters and a meat tenderizer? I am shocked! However, you still have to put the work into scooping all that pumpkin meat out - which you can use for making a delicious fall soup - but honestly, that is the easiest part. Usually, the struggle starts by using a stencil, drawing after the lines, and then trying to operate the scary-looking carving tools. And if you're a little clumsy, like me, you know that injuries using these tools can certainly occur. Nevertheless, this cookie-cutter method seems to be child- and adult friendly and injury-proof, just make sure you use the meat tenderizer as instructed. 

All that is needed is a decent size pumpkin, some cool Halloween-inspired cookie cutters - like these ghosts ones - which can be used as the eyes of your jack-o-lantern, and a meat tenderizer. Place the cookie cutter where the eyes, nose, and mouth should be, and use the other side of the mallet to push the cookie cutter through the pumpkin, and that's it. It can't get any simpler than that. Even better, the shapes will look super lean.

