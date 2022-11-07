Skip to main content

Before You Toss Your Pumpkins in the Trash, Try This Garden Hack

Your plants will love the nutrient boost

It's that time of the year again, Halloween has passed and your sad pumpkins are still sitting on the front porch slowly sinking down further and further as their shell gets soft and the insides get mushy. It's about time to walk outside, pick up the early decomposing pumpkins and throw them in the trash bin.

But wait! Instead of throwing your pumpkins into the trash bin, you can take this environmentally friendly idea that @sabrina.sustainable.life thought of to reuse your rotting Halloween pumpkin that gives back to the environment and yourself!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

She mentions a pretty scary note in her caption “Americans are projected to be spend approximately $804 million on pumpkins this year”. That's a lot of money so instead of wasting our purchased pumpkins why not give back to our soils, and if planted in the garden give back to ourselves by creating fertilizer out of something we would otherwise discard and give our plants a boot in hopes our yield is much larger. As the pumpkin decomposes under the soil microorganisms begin to break it down and their waste is like brown gold to growing crops! 

We definitely will be scouring the streets on the upcoming trash day for sad curbside pumpkins.

