If Your Hosting a Fancy Fall Party, You need This Pumpkin Napkin Tutorial

It’s so cute!

Now that most people got their Halloween decorations out the way - since they started in midsummer - the focus can be entirely on the fall decoration, like this easy DIY Dollar Tree décor.

And if you decide to host a few fall and Halloween-inspired dinner parties, you need to add this napkin hack to your party repertoire, as TikToker @the.table.stylist shares in the video.

Such a cute idea, to add some fall aesthetics to the table. Three things are needed here, napkins, a napkin ring, and a cinnamon stick. Although this TikToker used a greyish-beige colored napkin, I think a warm orange would work even better. To get the pumpkin shape you would place the napkin ring in the middle of the napkin, pull a little of the napkin through the ring, and fold all four corners towards the napkin ring. Then you would stuff the corners into the ring so it bulges into a ball, resembling a pumpkin. The final touch is a cinnamon stick, resembling the stem. Lastly, you can place them in the middle of each plate. You could also just use little pumpkins on the table as decorations or draw pumpkins and leaves on the napkins with paint save for fabrics. There are various cute fall decoration ideas for dinner parties, especially on TikTok. 

This tutorial was also appreciated by many other followers, according to the comments section. It is definitely worth a try, or more. 

