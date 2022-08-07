Skip to main content

Skip the Carving Tools For This Year’s Pumpkin and Bust Out the Powerwasher This Halloween

Welp, that’s one way to do it...

Do you actually like carving pumpkins? Getting all into the guts, ripping out the seeds, not to mention getting a sharp knife out and making sure that you don’t cut yourself - none of it is really all that fun.

And while we’ve got examples of how you can get around carving pumpkins, say growing your own Frankenstein-themed pumpkins from molds, there are also tricks to the carving itself if you still want to go that route.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Rhode Islander Kiel James Patrick is the creator who brought us this awesome and unique hack, and to be honest, we didn’t think it would work at first. Power washing your pumpkin? Surely that would only result in pumpkin bits being splattered all over, right? Wrong!

Kiel brings his powerwasher to bear, and while it may not be the neatest of lines, he does a pretty fair approximation of the traditional grinning pumpkin, letting the water do all the work. You can practically see the pumpkin melting under the force of the water, and in less than a minute he has both eyes, a triangle nose, and a grinning mouth all cut out.

Best of all, he’s also washing out the entire inside of the pumpkin using the power of the water as well. The innards all come streaming out of the mouth which, while not the most attractive thing to watch, also means that you aren’t going to have to get in there and scoop it out yourself.

Unfortunately, it does look like there was a little bit of damage done to the back side, with many commenters clamoring to see what that side looks like. But still, if you’re interested in getting the job done quickly, and more neatly, than using your hands, maybe try this trick out come Fall! 

