People Are Roasting Craft Stores For Their Overpriced Pumpkins

We all know that prices are getting a bit outrageous. And unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be purely based on inflation. Sometimes corporations and businesses are a bit… out of touch.

While we have seen prices rise across the board, there are still times when simple things, like decorations, take the cake with sky-high prices that raise our eyebrows. That’s why we can appreciate others who go out, look through décor and home goods, and point out just how ridiculous some of these prices are.

Hobby Lobby is a case-in-point for issues like this one. Over on TikTok, one user pointed out an extravagant foam pumpkin to creator Ursula, who had to go and see for herself. So up she got and headed into her local store and down into the Halloween decor section.

She starts off by seeing some metal pumpkins, which are already fairly overpriced at sixty dollars, though at least those are a bit more sturdy and the price could possibly be explained away as them being both large and metal. And then, unfortunately, she makes it to the styrofoam pumpkins…

And the commenter was correct. That pumpkin, which isn’t even as large as the metal one, does wind up being one hundred and fifty dollars, probably a bit more once tax is factored in. And as Ursula points out it is, in fact, simply that cheap styrofoam that doesn’t hold up.

So why the price gouge? Are the corporations really that out of touch, or are they really so blind as to think that people are going to pay the same amount for a single foam pumpkin as they would for a multi-course steak dinner for four? Especially not when you can head somewhere like your local Dollar Store for similar, if not better, decor at much better prices. We will probably never know, but at least our curiosity has been appeased. For now.