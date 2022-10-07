Skip to main content

Apparently, Pumpkins Are Bad for the Environment

Here’s how to use your pumpkins sustainably!

Today we are covering a topic that we honestly didn’t know was a thing. Did you know that pumpkins are bad for the environment? Yes, really! 

One TikTok creator recently pointed this out, and now we can’t unthink it! So let's dive in and find out why this is the case, as well as what we can all do, together, to help solve our pumpkin problem!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, as Jess at ImpactForGood recently let us know, there are one point three million tons of pumpkins heading to landfill each year in the United States. And unfortunately, once they are there, they don’t just break down. Instead they kind of just sit there, rotting and releasing a ton of methane.

Now, if you didn’t already know, methane is actually a huge greenhouse gas, and is even considered to be forty times more powerful than CO2, and even if carbon dioxide is more a long-term issue, methane is an immediate one. In fact, twenty-five percent of the current global warming issues stemming from issues can be traced back to methane.

So why add to that number just because you want to carve pumpkins and throw it away once you are done?


If you want to save the environment this holiday season, go for something like a plastic pumpkin that you can use year after year. Or, if you do decide to go for a real pumpkin, do what Jess says and figure out more sustainable ways to dispose of it!

So instead of chucking it into the garbage to head out to your local landfill, compost it! The nutrients, in limited amounts, are great for your garden. Or feed it to your chickens or as treats for your pets! You can also scoop out the guts and dry out the seeds for a snack, and use the innards for pies or other recipes! It’s pumpkin season, after all, so have fun while also helping save our planet! 

mirror wall
Article

Woman’s Walmart Mirror Hack Will Dramatically Change Any Room

painting trim black
Article

Consider This Your Official Sign to Paint Your Trim Black

laundry room
Article

This Laundry Room Got a Serious Upgrade

woman in nursery
Article

New Jersey Man Surprises BFF With Fully Decorated Nursery After She Delivers Baby Three Weeks Early

putting up artwork
Article

This 3D DIY Ikea Hack Will Upgrade Your Art Collection

Onward
Article

Man Reveals How He Pulled Off Family’s DIY “Onward” Costume

sold house
Article

Woman Shares How Having Her Rental House Sold Underneath Her Actually Changed Her Life for the Better

Indoor Tree
Article

Couple “Rescues” Gorgeous Fiddle Leaf Tree

messy desk
Article

People Have Mixed Opinions On Teacher Rewarding Students for Having a Clean Desk

robot cleaner
Article

Woman Makes Enchanted Broom Using Her Robot Cleaner and We're In Love!

cleaning dust
Article

Woman Shares Horrifying Footage Of What It’s Like to Live With Roommates Who Refuse to Clean Up After Themselves

putting up trim
Article

This Mom Proves That An Accent Wall Can Make All The Difference

porch swing
Article

Man Turns Crib Mattress Into the Cutest Porch Swing

cleaning, hand
Article

This Grout Cleaner Is Insanely Good

husband diy
Article

Woman Proves That : When In Doubt Get Yourself Someone Who DIYS

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.