Kitchen Has a Secret Pup Station and Dog Lovers Will Adore This

Cute AND convenient!

They don’t say that dogs are man’s best friend for a reason, and no, we are for sure not dissing our cat lovers or alternate pet buds out there! There’s something special about just about anything that we have turned into a pet (and of course those we haven’t), but doggos have a special place in our hearts as well as our homes!

And apparently, that also counts for our kitchens as well, as one TikTok creator has shown with their cool new ‘pup station’ for her own favorite pooch in her kitchen!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Joy Green has an itty bitty pup, and she spoils them but admit it - wouldn’t you do the same when looking at that adorable face? Ollie the pup enjoys a lot about his life in his pet parent’s household, especially since there have been several renovations and changes made to suit his lifestyle to a ‘t’.

Walk around the kitchen a bit and you’ll be faced with the pup station, which just so happens to be a built in on the end of her kitchen cabinets. The small space has the same marble patterning as the rest of her kitchen, meaning it doesn’t stand out as an eyesore in comparison to the rest of the room. It is also recessed enough that, seen from the side, you would never even realize what is hiding within!


Now, in the space there is not only room for a pair of bowls, one for food and one for water, there are also some gold faucets! That means there is no having to drag the bowl out, take it to the sink, and maybe spill water everywhere on the way! Ollie simply has to walk over, grab a drink or a bite to eat, then head out. It is probably one of the classiest set ups that we have seen, and we will be taking notes for the next time we renovate our own houses!

