Delaware Woman Explains The Best Way To Purify the Air in Your Home

For many of us, a clean home involves doing a number of things to get rid of dirt, bacteria and clutter. We like to sweep, mop and possibly vacuum the floors, dust and sanitize tables and of course so much more to ensure our house is clean and rid of toxins. However, the one thing we tend to neglect when it comes to cleaning our home is the air. That’s tight — air.

While it may not seem kind of strange to say “I need to clean the air in my home,” it actually makes sense considering there are air purifiers you can purchase to clean the air inside your home. However, as TikTok content creator @chaoticangelboutique explains in this video, there is a way to purify the air in your home that will barely cost you anything!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As she explains, it’s much easier to clean the air in our homes than it is to clean the air outside; and the best way to do this is to simply open the windows. However, since our air quality has went down over the years, it take a little more to effectively clean the air. What she suggests is to go to the grocery store to purchase a bag of onions (she recommends purple onions), cut them up and place them on plates around your home. Doing this will help effectively clean their and potentially help you find relief with allergens, asthma and other breathing issues that many of us deal with. Another option she suggests to clean the air is by keeping activated charcoal around your home.

Much like the viewers in the comment section, we appreciate this tip and can’t wait to try it ourselves!