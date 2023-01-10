Husband Builds Puzzle-Loving-Wife a Unique Way to Display Puzzles

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

One of the more soothing leisure activities, perfect for sipping wine, snacking on cheese and crackers, and listening to music; puzzles. Typically people have puzzles displayed on their coffee tables where they work on it bit by bit when the time allows, finding completion in a range of times from one month all the way to two years- don't judge I’ve been there.

The fact of the matter is that puzzles take a long time to complete, and once completed its pretty sad to pick the pieces up, smash them into the box and shake it around for another time, or throw it in the ‘donate’ box if you're a one and done type of person.

The husband of a puzzle lover @thezoodude thought of the sweetest idea so his wife didn't have to say goodbye to her favorite puzzle.

After completing a giant bear, elk, and wolf head puzzle the woman was not ready to say goodbye. The hyper realistic puzzle does look quite awesome so we cant blame the woman!

Her husband gave his wife the sweetest surprise. He used Modge Podge spray to solidify the puzzle pieces together. Once they dried he traced them onto thick pieces of wood, cut them out and sprayed the edges a darker color to match the puzzle they set behind. He hung them on the wall for display so his wife can admire her work for years to come!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.