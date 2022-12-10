Here’s a Neat Hack For Creating Your Own Bends In PVC

If you have done home remodel yourself chances are you have had to work with PVC pipe; for electrical conduit, sewage pipe, or water lines. If you are working in an area where you need extreme bends for the pvc you get how tedious it can be trying to find the right parts and angles to create some wild design. Standing in Home Depot for hours on end staring at the 45 and 35 degree bends, the different couplers, the 90 degree sweeps, thinking how can I solve this problem of connecting my hard to connect pipes?

Extreme idea hacker @ideatimes posted to TikTok a video showing us how to create the ultimate pvc fitting DIY style.

Pvc comes with a normal end matched to size of the pipe and a beveled end so it connects over the measured size to connect the same size pipe, the only problem is if you need a piece of pipe with two beveled ends where a coupler won't work you are out of luck.

This is where this lovely hack comes into play. To create the bend you need, first cut your pvc to size- maybe a bit over to size to account for bends and mistakes, it's okay we all make them. Heat the section of pipe lightly with a heat gun and create the special bend you need, ideally not going over a 90 degree angle. Now that your bend is done it's time to create your beveled ends. Heat one end with a heat gun evenly around it, about an inch high, then insert the measured pvc into the heated end and watch the beveled end get created, sized to fit. Repeat this on the other end, apply your glue and attach the pipe!

