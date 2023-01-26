Woman Uses PVC Pipes to Create Stunning Accent Wall

No one would ever know.

An accent wall can be a great way to add some personality to your home. It's exciting that there are so many options for adding this design element to your space, but it can also make picking one difficult.

When it comes to wall decor, paint and wallpaper are classic solutions. However, there are plenty of other ways to dress up a space and create a focal point in your home, and the unique accent wall ideas below prove it.

You can choose from a wide range of materials for your accent wall, including wallpaper, fabric spray paint, stencils, and more. But one material you might not consider using is PVC pipes (aka plumbing pipes).

While it may seem unconventional at first glance, there are many reasons why you should consider incorporating this versatile material into your next project!

Folks were in love with this idea.

"Just wow!!! LOVE!!!" @liannaliannaliveshere

"Okay how much was total cost?? This is beautiful." @Beauty

And some asked some great questions, "Love it!!!!! Are any of the open ends exposed at the baseboard?? Because...spiders lol." @Brittany

The creator responded, "I filled them with caulk!" @Krystle Perkins | DIY & Home

Accent walls are a great way to add character and personality to your space. They can be used in any room in the house, from bathrooms and kitchens to bedrooms and living rooms. If you're looking for something different than paint or wallpaper, these ideas will certainly inspire you!

