Skip to main content

CT Woman Shares All Of the Quirky Ways She Uses Things In Her Apartment NOT For Their Intended Purpose

This will make you look at everything in a different light.

Everything has a use, even if that use might not be what you (or its creator) had originally intended for that item! All you have to do to prove that fact is take a gander at all our Dollar Store DIY hacks or how one woman used a literal sock to paint a wall!

And we love the creativity! That is why we are showcasing these out-of-the-box uses for items as displayed by one TikTok creator, Samantha!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So Samantha, aka TammieTrashcan, has an apartment that is completely stocked with items that she has found some… ‘different’ uses for. As her video shows us, just about anything can be a piece of decor if you have an idea for it, and to be honest - she has a point!

We get a quick view of her room, and it starts off with a blanket ladder. But, no, not your typical blanket ladder. It is, in fact, an actual ladder, like the one you’d see at a construction site or you’d buy to clean your ceiling fan. The galvanized metal and orange sides look strangely put together with the brick walls of her apartment, and we’d never have expected that combo to work!

Next is old stacked suitcases being used as an end-table, though we do have to wonder slightly at just how stable that stack is. There’s enough space for a book or a laptop, but we don’t know if we’d trust putting a drink on it. And then there is the piece de resistance - an old, heavy wood headboard (yes, for a bed) being used as a bookshelf. The thing looks heavy, and honestly, it kind of fits.

There is so, so much more throughout the video, and we have to give this creator major props for all of her out-of-the-box thinking. Most of these items would have wound up simply being tossed out and forgotten, but she has managed to turn it into real art and we have never been more impressed!

modern staircase with bookshelf
Article

Couple Replaces a Railing With a Built-In Bookshelf and It’s Gorgeous

paned glass
Article

If You Need to Paint Paned Windows, This Trick Could Be a Life-Saver

white vase
Article

12-Year-Old Makes Modern Planter Using Kitchenware and We're Shook

colorful pumpkins
Article

If Your Hosting a Fancy Fall Party, You need This Pumpkin Napkin Tutorial

burned wood planks
Article

This Furniture Salve Is a Game-Changer

shutterstock_193789193
Article

Mom Accidentally Buys NSFW Wall Paper and We’re Cracking Up

shutterstock_4321498
Article

Gothic Zen Garden Is Everything an Alternative Person Dreams Of

shutterstock_1770900869
Article

Woman Transforms Studio Into a Haunted Magical Library

plant cuttings
Article

Here’s a Step-By-Step Guide to Propagating a String Of Pearls

Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

This Is Your Sign to Change Your Cabinet Hardware

dripping paint on wall
Article

Woman Boldly Uses Sharpie To Draw Intricate Accent Wall

shutterstock_1513874924
Article

Run, Don't Walk, To Make This Creepy Wall Décor For Halloween

glass terrariums
Article

This Tiny Bottle Garden Is The Cutest Thing

halloween gauze
Article

If You’re Getting Married Soon, Stock Up on This Halloween Gauze

wallpaper
Article

This Simple Flower Transformed Little Girl’s Room

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.