Overcoming Temptation: How One Woman Is Tackling Her Smoke-free Goals

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It's not always easy to stay smoke-free, but there are various ways to make it happen, especially making over a space you used to smoke in.

Especially if you've been smoking for years or decades, the idea of quitting can be daunting. You might wonder what will happen if you quit—will everyone look at me differently? Will my friends stop inviting me out? Will I gain weight from eating too many sweets? These are all valid concerns that can get in the way of making yourself healthier and happier.

But the truth is: You have no reason to worry about these things! Some people may treat you differently once they know about your decision to quit smoking—but it's also possible that they may not even notice or care! Either way, being honest with yourself and making informed decisions (like quitting) should be more important than worrying about how others perceive those choices.

Folks were more than grateful and appreciative of this woman's honesty, vulnerabilty, and hard work.

"Thanks for the inspo! I quit smoking weed 4 months ago and it’s honestly hard to spend time in the backyard without wanting to do that." @Louise

"Beautiful patio space! I had a similar issue when I quit, now I have lots of plants to get me back out there." @Molly

The creator even shared her newfound relief with this patio transformation.

"Me too! We ended up starting a little vegetable garden and it was so nice to make a new outdoor hobby that doesn’t involve killing myself." @amanda_cleans

One great way to overcome temptation is by changing up your surroundings so they're less conducive toward smoking altogether. If certain places were associated with cigarettes before but aren't anymore, consider spending more time there instead once cravings start kicking in during tough times like those first few days after giving up cigarettes cold turkey!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.