Candle Shop Shows Us How They Make the Cutest Dipped Rainbow Candle In This Viral Video

Candles are understandably a staple item in most households. Not only do they have the power to make the whole household smell great, but they also serve another purpose when they’re beautifully made and can be used as décor as well.

Such is the case with this candle shop and TikTok account @tobyscandles who posted a video showing us how they created this beautifully unique rainbow candle. We’re amazed by the process!

As you can see in the video, they took the candle and dipped it into the yellow dye twice to make it darker, then proceeded to dip a corner into the red wax, followed by the orange. Next, they turned the candle upside-down and dipped it in the green before dipping the “back-side” of the candle into the blue. Finally, they dipped that same side into the purple wax to finish the candle and it turned out so beautiful!

With over 2.4 million views, we’re not shocked that people flooded the comment section expressing how much they love how the candle turned out so beautiful and would love to make this candle themselves.

This is definitely something we’d like to try next time we find ourselves in San Diego!