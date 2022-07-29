Woman’s Entire House Is Covered In Rainbows and It looks Like Something Out of a Dream

Sometimes you just need to add a little life and light to your house.

And while some of us do this by putting up chandeliers or lighting effects, others choose a different route and channel their inner Lisa Frank to create a wondrously magical rainbow aesthetic.

So who exactly is it that put a pastel rainbow everywhere in their house, thus fulfilling the dreams of many unicorn or fairy loving children? That would just so happen to be Emily Eileen of Fever Dream Boutique over on TikTok!

This creator went absolutely ham with a beautiful pastel rainbow palette, offset perfectly by crisp white, cool-toned grey, and light minty turquoise accents. We get a glimpse of her amazing line work as the video pans over the perfectly painted stairs; then we even get to see how each and every step also alternates colors, matching the lines along the stair wall itself.

As one commenter pointed out, this look just seems to melt away stress and anxiety just by looking at it, while others are calling on the Princess Peach vibes they’re getting. And we don’t really know what ‘dream-core’ is, but we are totally in agreement that the title suits this look perfectly!

But guess what, it gets even better! Emily, in a few other videos, shows us how she took the pastel rainbows to other places in her household, including using similar colors on thrifted décor and a delightful color block accent wall!

And luckily, for those of you who want to recreate this look, Emily is gracious enough to give us the exact list of color names so you can head on out and buy some cans for yourself!