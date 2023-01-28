These Thrited Vases Make Quite the Colorful Rainbow Display

She really has one in every color.

There's nothing like a beautiful vase filled with fresh flowers to bring color and life into your home. However, this homeowner decided to take her love of color one step further by using dozens of colored vases. The result is something so rainbow-y that it will make your jaw drop!

As she gathered her materials, she also ensured that each group had shades and hues that complemented each other well--it would have been easy for her to throw all the vases together randomly and then call it good!

You can do the same thing with your vases, but it's best to start with a large collection of them to work with. If you don't have access to your stash or want something new, check out thrift stores for cheap glassware that can be used for this project.

The comments were full of appreciation.

"You’ve inspired me to do this. I bought five different colored vases at Goodwill today." @Nicole

"I could just imagine how much dusting that will take, still beautiful neverless." @Jasmine Moore

Others pointed out that this thrifter might have scored some rare pieces of glassware.

"Oooh, that looks to be uranium glass. Score." @Cassandra

You don't need to break the bank to decorate your home in rainbow style. Just look around, and you'll find beautiful things at thrift stores, discount stores, garage sales, and second-hand shops. You can also find great deals online through auction sites like eBay or Craigslist.

And that's it! This project is perfect if you're looking for a way to decorate your home without spending a lot of money. It requires little time and effort but impacts the overall look of your space.

