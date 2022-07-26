Woman Drips Paint All Over Her Paneled Walls And TBH It Is a Cool Effect

We all know the general idea behind painting our walls - get a nice even coat and make sure there are no drips. They’ll ruin the line and just be an eyesore later on, and you will always notice them as you walk on by.

But what if we told you that you could have drippy paint on your walls, and that be the actual look? (And a gorgeous one at that!)

Today’s gorgeous look comes from Lolli (Lolli347) on Tiktok, and we’ve never been so impressed by dripping paint in all our lives. This creator prepped her walls with white paint then, very carefully, went around the room and used a variety of rainbow colors to drip various lines down her walls.

The overall effect is a beautiful rainbow, the hues mixing with one another yet each standing apart. We could easily see ourselves doing this in a kid’s room for some added fun, or even a guest bathroom or kitchen to bring in a little light and playfulness into an otherwise ‘typical’ room.

The best part about it? Not only can you use whatever colors you like, mixing and matching them to suit your tastes or the background wall, you can do as much or as little as you want, and you don’t necessarily have to be ‘careful!’ The whole point of this look is to focus on the drips, after all, meaning if there are a few splatters here and there, that just adds to the overall effect!

As one commenter points out, the imperfections are what gives this look the ‘life’ that it has, and we couldn’t agree more! Check out the final look here, and let us know how and where you would use this awesome wall paint idea!