Woman Shares How to Make a Rainwater Barrel for Under $35

We may be in the winter season, but spring is right around the corner and honestly, depending on where you are in the world, you may already be experiencing the rain showers we tend to get during the spring season.

Whether you are one of the lucky individuals that’s currently getting rain during the winter season or you won’t get much rain until the spring season starts, now is the perfect time to start making a rainwater barrel so you can stock up on the best water to use in a variety of ways around your home!

To make this inexpensive rainwater barrel, TikTok content creator @from_the_garden2.0 purchased a trashcan, a spigot, a Dollar Tree strainer and some duct tape. She drilled the a hole to fit the spigot right above the bottom of the trashcan and simply screwed the spigot into the hole. She then filled the barrel with just enough water to test for leaks and proceeded to cut a hole into the lid that’s the size of the water spout. Next, she cut the mesh out of the strainer and duct-taped it to the hole and flipped the lid over.

Thanks to this easy and inexpensive DIY barrel, she was able to harvest over 500 gallons of rain this year!

