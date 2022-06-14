Skip to main content

Woman Makes Gorgeous Planter That Doubles As a Rainwater Barrel

Fun and functional!

I’ve said it before, collecting rainwater has amazing benefits. I’ve done it a couple of times now and I personally love using it to water my indoor plants and will use it in my hair routine as well. While it’s still up for debate if collecting rainwater is actually illegal in some states (you’re actually able to harvest rainwater, but there are restrictions in some states), it’s always best to verify such information with your state’s water board. In the meantime, you can still live vicariously through those who can do so. Although it may not be as joyous as collecting your own rainwater, it’s always cool to see how other people harvest the rainwater and how they actually use it.

And that’s exactly how we feel looking at how TikTok user @livingplanetfriendly harvests her rainwater. Her unique way in which she collects rainwater water is simply beautiful!

WATCH THE VIDEO

How cool is this all-in-one planter and rainwater barrel?! We love that she was able to use the barrel for multi-purposes and can’t wait to see the plants when they finally start growing! Viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts about her cool method of collecting rainwater. “OMG I'm going to cry. In my state, collecting rain water is illegal,” TikTok user @gons_left_boot wrote. “Oooh I love this idea! Now how can I do this in my rental,” @samsswaps commented.

We love this multi-functional planter hack

Tile table
Article

Woman Transforms Thrifted Piece Into Popular Modern Tile Table For Half the Price

2 hours ago
Disco ball
Article

Artist Transforms Every Inch Of Their House Into a Giant Disco Ball

4 hours ago
Woman cleaning
Article

Woman Shares The Best Kitchen Hack For Storing Trash Bags

23 hours ago
tomato plants
Article

Here Are Two Things You Should Do Every Time You Water Your Tomato Plants

Jun 13, 2022
shutterstock_1641511906
Article

Mom Transforms Bath Time Into the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

Jun 13, 2022
shutterstock_2138843203
Article

Woman Shares ’Which Tree Acts As Nature’s Migraine Medicine’

Jun 13, 2022
sandy-feet-2021-08-29-14-46-36-utc
Article

This Mom’s Genius Hack For Keeping Kids Sand-Free At the Beach Is a Game-Changer

Jun 13, 2022
Thread Journal
Article

Mama’s ‘Thread Journal’ Is a Project Every Sewist Mom Will Want to Copy

Jun 13, 2022
Bathroom
Article

Woman Shows Us How to Easily Remove Pet Hair From Bathrooms

Jun 13, 2022
Segway
Article

Solicitor Attempts To Ride Segway Onto Homeowner’s Porch and What Happens Next Is Hilarious

Jun 12, 2022
Lamesa Round Ice Cube Trays
Article

These Cute Ice Cube Trays Makes The Perfect-Sized Ice For Our Favorite Summer Drinks

Jun 11, 2022
Wooden crate
Article

Woman Shows Us How to Declutter Our Bathroom Counter Space With This Dollar Tree Hack

Jun 10, 2022
Flavor Ice Pops
Article

This Genius Popsicle Mom Hack Is Just In Time For the Summer

Jun 10, 2022
Reusable bottles
Article

Mom Shares Perfect Drink Hack For Those Hot Summer Days And It's Genius

Jun 10, 2022
Fruit flies on apples
Article

Woman Shares Super Cheap Hack To Get Rid of Fruit Flies and Gnats

Jun 10, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.