Woman Scores Extremely Rare Plants At Big Box Store

Flowers are our friends. Okay, not in the same way that pets or humans might be, but they are still a joy to have and many of us enjoy the work we put into taking care of our potted plants. However, what most of us don’t like (at least unless you are mega-pint rich), is the cost associated with them.

Right along with everything else lately, plants have gone up in price. That fern you had your eye on is probably a few dollars more than it was a while back, and you might get full-on sticker shock the next time you head to your local nursery. However, one savvy and eagle-eyed plant caretaker has found what could possibly be our new favorite loophole.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The owner of PlantsNGreens, a popular TikTok’er and Etsy seller, has recently turned us on to the idea of finding our favorite plants not at our local nursery but rather by looking at the big box stores in our area.

Yes, this surprised us too!



She goes on to talk about how she recently purchased a few plants for significant money (think more than fifty dollars for a single plant), but has recently found these same plants at her nearby big box store at a massive price cut. And we are talking about finding things at drastically reduced prices; one plant she had bought at nearly eighty dollars the week before only to find it for fifteen dollars at the box store.

So this creator’s thoughts? Keep an eye out whenever you go to your local store! You never know what you might find for drastically reduced prices, especially if you are more used to finding your plants at the nursery or other plant-only stores!