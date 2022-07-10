Skip to main content

Woman Scores Extremely Rare Plants At Big Box Store

Here is your reminder to always keep your eyes peeled!

Flowers are our friends. Okay, not in the same way that pets or humans might be, but they are still a joy to have and many of us enjoy the work we put into taking care of our potted plants. However, what most of us don’t like (at least unless you are mega-pint rich), is the cost associated with them.

Right along with everything else lately, plants have gone up in price. That fern you had your eye on is probably a few dollars more than it was a while back, and you might get full-on sticker shock the next time you head to your local nursery. However, one savvy and eagle-eyed plant caretaker has found what could possibly be our new favorite loophole.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The owner of PlantsNGreens, a popular TikTok’er and Etsy seller, has recently turned us on to the idea of finding our favorite plants not at our local nursery but rather by looking at the big box stores in our area.

Yes, this surprised us too!

She goes on to talk about how she recently purchased a few plants for significant money (think more than fifty dollars for a single plant), but has recently found these same plants at her nearby big box store at a massive price cut. And we are talking about finding things at drastically reduced prices; one plant she had bought at nearly eighty dollars the week before only to find it for fifteen dollars at the box store.

So this creator’s thoughts? Keep an eye out whenever you go to your local store! You never know what you might find for drastically reduced prices, especially if you are more used to finding your plants at the nursery or other plant-only stores!

braid in rug
Article

Woman Shares Why This Is the Best ‘ADHD’ Craft Out There

1 hour ago
shutterstock_210178453
Article

Consider Laying Your Tomato Plants Down Instead of Planting Upright

22 hours ago
ants climbing wall
Article

Here’s How to Get Ride of Ants With Zero Chemicals

23 hours ago
halloween decor
Article

This Is Not a Drill: The Halloween Décor Has Landed In HomeGoods

Jul 9, 2022
shutterstock_1663239268
Article

Watch How These Simple Decals Totally Transform a Room For Half the Price of Painting

Jul 9, 2022
bee in flower
Article

Woman Sweetly Rescues Bee Trapped In Tulip

Jul 8, 2022
glass art
Article

This DIY Foil Trick Can Transform Any Picece of Glass In the House

Jul 8, 2022
Khloé Kardashian
Article

See Practically Every Corner of Khloé Kardashian's Home In Less Than 60 Seconds

Jul 8, 2022
'Femme House'
Article

Home Undergoes ‘Femme’ Makeover and Honestly, We’re Swooning

Jul 8, 2022
Jewelry holder
Article

DIY Upcycled Jewelry Holder is Perfect For Crafters Of Any Skill Level

Jul 8, 2022
picnic table
Article

Woman Gives Old Picnic Table the Perfect Summer Facelift

Jul 8, 2022
big sister surprises little sister
Article

Big Sister Revamps Teen’s Room and Her Reaction Is Everything

Jul 8, 2022
hamburger buns
Article

Mom's Super Simple Trick to Keeping Family's BBQ 'Orders' Straight Is Totally Brilliant

Jul 8, 2022
toothpaste tube
Article

Couple Uses Toothpaste To Get The Perfect Line For Cutting

Jul 7, 2022
outdoor shower
Article

Woman Comes Up With Neat Outdoor Shower Idea And We Love It!

Jul 7, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.