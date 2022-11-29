Florida Couple Makes Trashed Rattan Tables Like Brand New

There’s an old adage that has been said for decades and will forever ring true: “There’s nothing new under the sun.” Every few years it seems something makes it’s return back from around the sun and is the trendiest thing that everyone is anxious to get their hands on. While some things are new to some people, others are already familiar with the latest trend.

Such is the case with the Florida couple @floridaflipsters, who found a beautiful set of matching rattan tables on the side of the road in their neighborhood. They just about jumped out of their car for this find and we don’t blame them — they struck gold!

We’re not only amazed by how they found this set of rattan tables on the side of the road, but how they were also in pretty great condition aside from missing the glass tops to them. Because the bodies of the tables were in practically stellar condition, the couple really only had to replace the glass tops, so they went to their local hardware store and purchased some glass. They finished this super easy DIY by cutting the glass down to fit the tables and simply removed the glass protection film.

This couple usually flips furniture and sells the items, but with this find, we’d want to keep this for ourselves — this flip is stunning!

