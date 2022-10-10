Woman Transforms Her Empty Nook Into a Gorgeous Seating Area

Everyone has their favorite hobbies. For some people, binging their favorite TV shows all day long is their favorite way to start their weekend, while others are passionate about spending several hours a week at they gym working out. While those are great hobbies to have, there are other people who would rather relax with a nice cup of hot tea, while reading their favorite book.

If you’re in the latter group, then you likely already have a favorite spot in your house where you love to read and if you don’t just yet, then maybe you’ll want use this beautiful seating space from Avigail Adam of TikTok account @avigailadam1 — it’s absolutely gorgeous!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the quick video, Adam and her husband transformed the beautiful empty window nook (equipped with an abundance of natural lighting thanks to their huge bay windows) and made the space even more gorgeous. To start off the DIY project, her husband built a custom wood window bench that included bottom built in storage ad was designed to fit perfectly into the window nook. After the wood bench was finished, she then added a seating cushion and added beautiful light and pastel-colored throw pillows. She simply could’ve stopped there if she wanted to, however, she opted to also add some green hanging plants and décor over the seating area, a plush gray area rug and some additional seated floor and mediation cushions.

We absolutely love this stunning space and unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers in the comment section do, too! We imagine a lot of reading and maybe writing will take place in this magical space.