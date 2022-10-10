Skip to main content

Woman Transforms Her Empty Nook Into a Gorgeous Seating Area

We’d read here on rainy days 100% of the time.

Everyone has their favorite hobbies. For some people, binging their favorite TV shows all day long is their favorite way to start their weekend, while others are passionate about spending several hours a week at they gym working out. While those are great hobbies to have, there are other people who would rather relax with a nice cup of hot tea, while reading their favorite book.

If you’re in the latter group, then you likely already have a favorite spot in your house where you love to read and if you don’t just yet, then maybe you’ll want use this beautiful seating space from Avigail Adam of TikTok account @avigailadam1 — it’s absolutely gorgeous!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the quick video, Adam and her husband transformed the beautiful empty window nook (equipped with an abundance of natural lighting thanks to their huge bay windows) and made the space even more gorgeous. To start off the DIY project, her husband built a custom wood window bench that included bottom built in storage ad was designed to fit perfectly into the window nook. After the wood bench was finished, she then added a seating cushion and added beautiful light and pastel-colored throw pillows. She simply could’ve stopped there if she wanted to, however, she opted to also add some green hanging plants and décor over the seating area, a plush gray area rug and some additional seated floor and mediation cushions.

We absolutely love this stunning space and unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers in the comment section do, too! We imagine a lot of reading and maybe writing will take place in this magical space.

plastic water bottles
Article

Woman Makes Adorable Planter Out of Recycled Water Jugs and Twine

shutterstock_1854779509
Article

Children of Mexican Moms Are Cracking Up Over Woman's “Cleaning Music” Theory

cloud sprinklers
Article

These Automatic Cloud Sprinklers For Your Houseplants are Cute and Useful

mushroom bouquet
Article

Florist Gets Special Request For a Mushroom Wedding Bouquet and It Turns Out Stunning

laundry room
Article

Woman Discovers Proper Way To Use This Laundry Detergent Hack and We're Shook

wasp in nest
Article

Man’s Trick For Capturing Wasps Is Genius

Bedroom
Article

Woman Redecorates Room to Welcome 14-Year-Old Newly Adopted Sister and Her Reaction Will Bring You to Tears

DIY hanging plant
Article

Adding a Little Copper Wiee to Your Pothos Plant Goes a Long Way

shutterstock_2197792041
Article

This Is Not a Drill: The Famous “Pink Stuff” Cleaner Now Comes With a Special Tool

woman painting
Article

Woman Paints Lost Loved Ones Into Live Wedding Art And You'll Need Some Tissues

Woman cleaning
Article

Woman Has Hysterical Way Of Deciding Her Weekend Chores

creepy doll
Article

These Twisted Precious Moments Figurines Will Haunt Your Dreams

Flower garden
Article

This DIY Painter’s Plant Pallat Is the Coolest Way to Display Colorful Flowers

Kitchen
Article

Texas Woman's Kitchen Features A Hidden Dog Eating Station and TikTok is Shook!

ofrenda
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous “Ofrenda” With Supplies form the Dollar Store

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.