Someone Donated a Skull to GoodWill and It Looked Suspiciously Realistic

We all know that Halloween is the perfect time to come up with all things spooky, scary, and everything in between! But sometimes there are things that take it a little too far, a little too over the top, but usually, those things are at least… somewhat expected. A giant, creepy spider that is a little too life-like or a recipe for jello brains that makes your gag reflex work a bit too hard.

But you wouldn’t really expect something like that somewhere ‘normal’, like your local GoodWill store, right? Well, unfortunately for one unlucky thrifter, they found the creepiest of ‘thrifts’ right under their nose.

Shannon, aka BabyBatt on TikTok, is a GoodWill worker who has seen all sorts of things come in through her store. And yes, usually it's things like cups or clothing that have been worn but are still perfectly useable, and occasionally she gets the items that are pure trash or just weird, but nothing could have prepared her for what she recently saw come in through donations.

A skull.

And before you start saying that it was probably a plastic skull someone donated for Halloween, take a closer look. The entire thing is just a bit too realistic, a bit too ‘life-like’, even if whoever had last owned it did try and… ‘spice’ it up by gluing teeny fake skulls in the eye sockets.

Overall, the piece really is just too creepy for words, and we must not be the only ones to think so. Shannon shows us that, after discovery of the skull, word got out and police immediately came, brown-bagged the probably real (sadly) skull, and took it with them for evidence.

So all we can say is… hopefully it is just a super realistic prop and, if not… please don’t dispose of evidence at your local GoodWill!