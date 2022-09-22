Woman Makes Coolest Shelves Out Of Vintage Records

Perhaps one of the most beautiful things about items that no longer serve the purpose they were intended to serve is the moment you find another beneficial use for it and can keep it around for longer. For some people, it’s difficult to throw certain items away when they no longer work, so when you're able to transform a potential trash item into a treasured upcycle, you seize the opportunity.

And such is the case with TikTok content creator @janelrheaumeee. Rather than throwing away her old vinyl records, she repurposed them and made the coolest shelves!

In the quick video, she gathered an iron, ironing board and what appears to be parchment paper and started her DIY upcycle. Placing a sheet of parchment paper over the vinyl, she took her hot iron and carefully ironed over the parchment paper and vinyl record. Once the vinyl record became warm enough to bend, she used a book to create her desired shape of the shelf.

The final result of the three shelves came out amazing and added a cool, vintage vibe to her space. She mentioned in the comment section that she uses the shelves to hold lightweight items and we love how she chose to store a frame, a plant, and a few other cute trinkets on the upcycled shelves.