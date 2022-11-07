Skip to main content

Family Hooks Up Vocal Warning On Camera and It Might Have Saved Them From Tragedy

We may need to do this now.

There’s practically nothing worse than having unwanted guests come to your home, especially when it’s in the late hours and their intentions don’t appear to be good. In situations like this, it’s best to have your home set up with proper security.

While one TikTok user showed us an amazing entryway that can prevent unwanted guests from showing up at the front door, this TikTok account @darkcrimetv shows us how we can take our home security up a notch by installing this vocal camera as well.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video that’s already amassed over two million views, we see someone trespassing onto someone else’s property and it looks as though they’re walking through the backyard, which usually indicates that the trespasser isn’t trying to make his presence known. And even if you wanted to give that person the benefit of the doubt, once he stepped further into the backyard and the vocal camera sparked a light and said “Hi, you are currently being recorded,” the person freezes for a second and slowly turns around and walk away from the house.

As if it weren’t scary enough to have a someone trespassing onto your property, especially at night, people in the comment section noticed he had what appeared to be a weapon in his hand.

It helps to have your home secured a much as possible!

