Mom Transforms Old Milk Carton Into the Best Halloween Decorations Ever

Let’s get ready to geeeet Spooky!

If you have ever seen the Disney movie Hocus Pocus (and are super excited for the second movie!), then you know the three witches who serve as the main focus of the movie. The Sanderson sisters, Winifred, Mary, and Sarah, were the stuff of nightmares for many of us as kids.

Creator Boy_Mom_02 over at TikTok starts off by saying that she actually made these decorations two years ago and entered them into a contest (which she just so happened to win, by the way). She starts off the video by showing what she uses to make the decorations, including some craft items such as paint and fake hair and the main component - plastic milk jugs.

The craft begins with the milk jug being cleaned out and dried, then painted in the base color. A face starts to take shape with some more paint with the eyes and wrinkles being drawn out as well as a small hole cut out for the mouth. You can easily see Winifred taking shape, especially once her unique features, such as her mouth and teeth, are added.

Yarn is added for the hair before being pinned up into buns, recreating the witch’s hairstyle almost perfectly. The final look, all put together, is almost enough to make us think dear Winnie is adorable, rather than downright terrifying, and you can even see the other two sisters in another shared video which you can find here.

So what do you think? Terrifying or terrific (or a bit of both?)