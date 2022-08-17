Texas Woman Transforms Recycled Cardboard Box Into An Expensive-Looking Planter And We're Impressed

Plants are en easy way decorate your home and make it even more beautiful, but when you repot them into a breath-taking planter, that really takes it up a notch. Planters come in a variety of shapes, colors, sizes and prices, with some planters easily costing a few hundred dollars depending on the material, size and color.

However, rather than potentially spend an astronomical amount on a tall planter, TikTok content creator @tash_style impressively transformed a cardboard box into a gorgeous planter and we’re shook by the finished look!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

She started off this easy DIY project by taking an old cardboard box and cutting it into her desired design. Next, she completely covered the box with spackling paste before using her spatula to create a rippled design. Afterwards, she placed a smaller box into the repurposed project box and placed the plant on top of the small box to give it height before using additional pieces of the cardboard box to surround the plant. To finish off the DIY project, she placed décor rocks and small balls of moss around the plant to give it a cute finish.

As expected, viewers in the comments were intrigued by this creative DIY and we get it. This cardboard planter looks amazing and is especially perfect for faux plants!