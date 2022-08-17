Skip to main content

Texas Woman Transforms Recycled Cardboard Box Into An Expensive-Looking Planter And We're Impressed

This is clever

Plants are en easy way decorate your home and make it even more beautiful, but when you repot them into a breath-taking planter, that really takes it up a notch. Planters come in a variety of shapes, colors, sizes and prices, with some planters easily costing a few hundred dollars depending on the material, size and color.

However, rather than potentially spend an astronomical amount on a tall planter, TikTok content creator @tash_style impressively transformed a cardboard box into a gorgeous planter and we’re shook by the finished look!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

She started off this easy DIY project by taking an old cardboard box and cutting it into her desired design. Next, she completely covered the box with spackling paste before using her spatula to create a rippled design. Afterwards, she placed a smaller box into the repurposed project box and placed the plant on top of the small box to give it height before using additional pieces of the cardboard box to surround the plant. To finish off the DIY project, she placed décor rocks and small balls of moss around the plant to give it a cute finish.

As expected, viewers in the comments were intrigued by this creative DIY and we get it. This cardboard planter looks amazing and is especially perfect for faux plants!

shire inspired
Article

There Is an Office That Looks Like the Shire from Lord of the Rings and Truly It Is Spectacular

5 minutes ago
cleaning, hand
Article

Woman’s Hilarious Advice for Keeping Your House Spotless Is Spot On

8 minutes ago
pool noodles
Article

DIY Maven Uses Pool Noodles To Create Comfortable Living Room Chair and We're In Love

31 minutes ago
pride flag
Article

“Old” Neighbor’s Reaction to Couple’s Pride Flag Is Just Perfect

1 hour ago
Yard
Article

If You’ve Been Finding Big Holes Around Your Backyard, It Might Be Something Pretty Scary

1 hour ago
hand knitting
Article

Bride-To-Be’s Reaction to Sister’s Handmade Blanket Is Priceless

1 hour ago
Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

Austin DIYer Transforms Her Kitchen On a $0 Budget

2 hours ago
painting with colors
Article

Woman Paints Window Trim On Her Outside Door and It’s Just the Pop Of Color It Needed

3 hours ago
fan blades
Article

Artist Crochet’s Ceiling Fan Blade “Socks” And It Totally Transformed the Room

6 hours ago
oranges
Article

The Internet Is Losing It Over The Tiniest Orange Ever Grown

7 hours ago
faux stone planters
Article

Florida Woman Shows Us How She Uses Target Dinner Plates For This Genius Plant Hack

21 hours ago
pumpkin decor
Article

People Are Roasting Craft Stores For Their Overpriced Pumpkins

22 hours ago
books
Article

Georgia Mom Uses $7 Ikea Spice Rack To Hold Kids Books and It's So Cute

22 hours ago
blanket on sofa
Article

Woman’s Hack Turns Your Blanket Into a Pillow For Premium Storage

Aug 16, 2022
Mounted television
Article

Watch How You Can Seamlessly Hide TV Cords With This Simple Trick

Aug 16, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.