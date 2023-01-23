Bathrooms Will Never Be the Same When People Learn That the Hardware Doesn’t Have to Be Chrome or Black

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It seems bathroom faucet fixtures come in two colors, chrome or black. Who’s favorite color is Chrome anyways? I get black, a lot of us can honestly say black is our favorite color, but since we aren't Wednesday Addams and don’t want to scare off our in-laws we can’t paint our entire homes black, so we need to be picky and choosy with the color black.

I've always wondered why curtains, pillows, couches, and rugs come in such fun vibrant colors but things like fridges, toilets, and shower faucets seem to only come in a couple colors that are on the bland side of the color spectrum. Well this all changed when TikToker and probably the cutest bathroom ever owner @honeyidressedthepug showed us all that chrome and black aren’t are only options for the bathroom faucet.

The woman took down her previously shiny chrome shower head- blahhh- and exchanged it for an electric bright red- matching the color of Marilyn Monroe’s classic red lipstick.

The red shower head attachment flows perfectly with her bathroom, tying in with the fun and funky dog printed wallpaper above the shower, the bright orange and pink shower curtain and her green foliage of the plant hanging down into the shower.

We love this pop of color the shower head brought to the room, and will be ordering one in every color the company offers!

