Man Reinvents Blanket and Honestly We Are Sold

Velvet, fleece, cotton; materials our favorite blankets are made out of. Nothing is quite as cozy as a big fluffy blanket wrapped around you, and unless you are a toddler or know something valuable the rest of us don’t, it’s nearly impossible to have every inch of your body wrapped in a blanket and sit on a couch. I’m talking head to toe, back and all wrapped up in a cozy blanket.

Thanks to @squidslippers you can transform your blanket to be able to wrap up your entire body; feet, legs, torso, back, and arms- with an option to still be covered and have use of your arms for holding a wine glass or playing video games! You can do all this with one little slice of your blanket… I know it seems scary to cut your favorite blanket but trust the process because you will not be disappointed.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video this is a pretty genius idea, and it has left us wondering why blanket makers never thought to do this. The man starts with his square blanket and right in the middle he cuts a long slit in it, he places his head in the slit and wiggles it down to his torso, he drapes the lower half over his legs and sits on the couch, the other half of the blanket fits perfectly over his back and wraps around his arms.

It's time I introduce my green and yellow plaid blanket I’ve had for over 8 years to a pair of sharp scissors.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.