Skip to main content

Relatable Couple Shows Off How You Can Be Mad at Your Partner But Still Help Around the House

Okay, but how is this so us?

So let’s say you love and adore your partner. They are the light of your life and bring you tons of joy. At the same time - can’t they irritate the living crud out of you? (Mine does!)

How do you work through said irritation, get beyond it, and get back to what you consider relationship equilibrium? Well, if you are a couple like Janeice and Isaiah, you kind of just… annoy the heck out of each other while still managing to help the other out.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So Janeice and Isaiah are a lot like any other couple. They love, they fight, and then they make up (eventually.) But that doesn’t mean that making-up has to be pretty, and the process to get there can involve some pretty significant eye rolls and mean mugging shared between the two.


And yet, still, there is love shared there. Even when one is mad at the other, there are still little things that each does to help the other out throughout their day-to-day lives, which is pretty relatable and something we should learn more from. In this video, the pair go about their day-to-day routine, but occasionally one or the other comes across a typical household chore or task that they have a hard time with for one reason or another and need the other's help for.

First Janeice has problems opening a jar - but luckily Isaiah is there to help open it up, even if the two are shooting semi-dirty looks the entire time. Another time poor Janeice is having to jump for a cup and her partner comes up behind her to help her grab it, even if it involves a bit of bouncing himself. Janeice semi-reluctantly shares her milk while Isaiah eats cookies, and the trend continues on.


In the end, let’s just say that just because you love someone doesn’t mean that you can’t be annoyed by them - in fact, sometimes love means being annoyed and still getting things done anyway!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Pool noodle
Article

Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas

soapy water
Article

Apparently Washing Your Cabinets With Dawn Dish Soap Is Super Effective

Pantry
Article

This DIY Pantry Remodel Is Serious Goals

saffron stems
Article

You Can Grow Your Own Saffron Spice

rotten pumpkin
Article

Before You Toss Your Pumpkins in the Trash Try This Garden Hack

purple paint
Article

All This Lamp Needed Was a Little Purple Paint

Kitchen renovation
Article

This Has To Be the Worst Home Flip Ever…

decorating christmas tree
Article

This is a Genius Christmas Decoration for Anyone With a Sense of Humor

shutterstock_595655690
Article

Woman Shares Her Method For Making a Lush Greenery Wall

Wife prank backfires
Article

U.K. Wife Attempts to Scare Husband But it Quickly Backfires…

Article

Woman Paints Patio Doors and the Difference Is Wild

shutterstock_1828366397
Article

This Before and After Might Convince Your How Fun Maximalism Can Be

Pantry
Article

Woman Gives Pantry Doors a Moody and Beautiful Upgrade

Wreath diy
Article

Woman’s DIY Anthropologie Christmas Wreath Dupe Costs a Fraction Of the Price

Entry Way
Article

Husband Transforms Wife’s Hated Hallway Closet Into an Adorable Entryway Nook

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.