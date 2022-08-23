Skip to main content

Woman Epically Claps Back At Haters Who Said She Didn't Pull Off Epic Renovation Herself

Let's give credit where credit is (definitely) due!

Home remodeling can be a hard job, and often times it is sometimes thankless. This fact can be especially true if the area that you are remodeling doesn’t happen to be one of the more visited or often enjoyed spaces, such as the living room or kitchen.

It can be even harder for someone to swallow when they do an entire epic makeover by themselves, only to be told that there was no way they could have done so. So, how would you respond if, after hours of sweating your butt off and screwing, sawing, and building, you were told all your hard work couldn’t possibly have been done by you alone?

Well, that is exactly what one woman on TikTok recently faced and to say she clapped back quickly is an understatement!

Lauren, of HandMakesHome, recently came under fire for her garage makeover because some petty people in her comment section decided to get a bit uppity. Some even accused her of not doing any of the work that she was so (rightfully) proud of. And in some wierd alternate universe we could see it, but only because the entire remodel looks so professionally done that it is hard to imagine one person was able to manage it by themselves. Unfortunately it seems like more commenters were suggesting she couldn’t have done it because of her gender, not because of her skills.

So Lauren decides to show us, step by step, exactly how she turned her garage into a stunning workspace. From the cleaning and prepping to the actual 3-D modeling of her brand new (self-built) built ins and the electric work and painting, this one-woman show does it all.

In the end, we think that the commenters who are throwing shade are more than likely doing so because those who can’t often decide to try bring down those who can. So our suggestion to those commenters? Sit down and learn something from someone who obviously knows her stuff.

And one big shout out to Lauren who is proving, every day, that you can dow whatever you set your mind to.

