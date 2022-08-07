Skip to main content

Creative Woman Makes Perfect DIY Renfair Costume Add-on And We Love It!

Run, don't walk, to get supplies to make this cute hat!

Ready for Autumn? We know that we are!

We all know by now just how much fun Autumn is - from pumpkin spice everything and cozy sweaters to Halloween costumes and more, but what better way to celebrate the season than with the most adorable DIY hat you can find?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Pauline from over on TikTok is the awesome creator behind this fun ren-faire hat, inspired by all things witchy, harvest, and fall. Best of all, as she points out, everything that she used to make this piece she bought for fairly cheap from Michael’s, and you could probably save even more money by buying at least some of the pieces at a Dollar Store.

The creator starts off by measuring the straw hats that she has bought and bringing up the height into a tall point using some extra cardboard tubing. Then she whips out her trusty glue gun, and that is when the real work starts.

A ribbon is added to the bottom to help hold the hat on, while a second hat of the same kind is broken down and used to cover up the point. Off to the side Pauline puts together an autumn-themed wreath, including some fake flowers, berries, and more, which then are attached to the crown of the hat. There are also a few butterflies added, for a little extra life hidden among the garland.

More ribbon is then added to help hide the wires and mask the glue that is holding on the crown, with a few additional bits and bobs, such as fall-colored leaves and a few more butterflies, added over the top of the hat.

We love the final look, and hope that Pauline will show us what it looks like with a full outfit at her local renfaire! 

