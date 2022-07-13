Cosplayer’s DIY Renaissance Fair Prop Has TikTok Running to the Craft Store

Ah, RenFaire. We don’t know many people who wouldn’t enjoy a day spent outside with friends and beautiful sights to see. Add in some medieval allure, hundreds of people dressed up as everything from elves to centaurs to peasants and fighters, and even jousts, feasts, and more, and you’ve got a recipe for a truly awesome evening.

Best of all are the craft creators (and cosplayers) who take things one step further and turn everyday items into functional crafts perfect for day tripping to the old days.

WATCH VIDEO HERE





So, we LOVE a good craft. Even better yet if it doesn’t just look pretty but is also super functional. Take TikTok creator Sara (aka RubyWarfare) for instance. She had a cool idea for a craft using a thrifted basket (sort of like a gardening basket or one you might see for sale after Easter is over) and turned it into a fully functioning hiding spot for goodies, even while it looks like its fully filled with flowers.

So how did she do it? Easy! She first creates a form using a blank sheet of cardboard (looks like it is part of an old box) which, when cut into a circular shape, fits snugly at the top of the basket. This creates the hollow space beneath it, which she lines with fabric. The top is also lined with the same fabric, while a zipper is added to attach the two together when zipped shut.

Tons of greenery is next. Sara adds moss, fake berries, plants, and more to the cardboard ‘top’ of the basket, filling in the entire space so that it looks like her basket is actually full of all these flowers. We can think of little more fun than to go skipping through a Faire with this basket in hand, reaching inside for various snacks and goodies while others stare at us, wondering why in the world we are eating plastic flowers of all things.

(Or maybe it is a good place to hide a hairband or your money for buying all those delightful RenFaire goodies!)