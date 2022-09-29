Utah Couple Make Exciting Discovery Beneath Walls During Renovation

One of the best things about buying older homes is discovering some of its’ unique gems. Whether the house needs to be restored, or is in pretty good condition, older homes usually offer special characteristics that a lot of modern homes don’t.

Such is the case with this Utah couple and TikTok content creators @the_dangerfields who struck gold while renovating an older home!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Seriously, the multi-colored brick in the home is beautiful! We’re not sure why it was covered in the first place, but we’re happy they were able to unearth the original brick chimney. Channeling their inner Joanna Gaines, the couple was able to find the beautiful discovery after they removed the wall between the kitchen and dining room and quickly decided to expose it all. To do this, they rented a demolition hammer and went to work tearing away at the wall and revealing the brick chimney in its’ entirety.

The couple asked their followers and viewers “What Would Joanna Do (WWJD)?” to which many of their followers responded with their answers in the comment section. “That looks AWESOME - it’s exactly what Joanna would do,” @carolyngibbs2978 wrote. “Looks so good!,” @pnksugarviolet commented. “Love the chimney!!! Also love the built in next to it. Rare to find them anymore either,” @renaeguldan. “That is stunning! Why would anyone cover that up?” another TikTok user understandably questioned.

We’re shocked that this beautiful discovery was covered as well — the brick is seriously stunning!