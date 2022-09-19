If you live in New York City, for example, you know how small apartments can be. However, there are plenty of tricks to give the illusion of a bigger space, such as these Feng Shui tips.

As TikTok creator @honeyidressedthepug shows us in her video, sometimes all it takes is a bright color to make your living room look more spacious and to create sections, like this dining-nook area.

WATCH THE VIDEO

This soft lilac color gives the room some character and also acts as a divider for the living room area. As you can see, this TikToker loves to give each area of her home a different color in softer pink, purple, orange, and green tones, as it goes with her retro-inspired theme. So fun! In order to give your home an accent wall, you'll need some painter's tape and the color of your choice. You want to make sure the paint you choose is water-based, such as latex paints, as these dry quicker and are easier to clean. Home Depot is a good place to start, as they can customize any color your heart desires. Keep in mind, that lighter colors will give the illusion of a more spacious- and brighter area, whereas darker colors make a room look smaller.

This hack is perfect for smaller apartments. Especially studio apartments, since you can create sections with an accent wall - such as the living and dining area - and therefore separate the sections from each other, making use of the space by giving it the illusion of being bigger.