Renter Who Hated Her Vertical Blinds Came Up With the Best Hack to Hide Them

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you have ugly vertical blinds and hate them, don't get rid of them! Try this hack. You can use a curtain rod to cover the vertical blinds. First, buy a curtain rod that is wider than the blinds. Second, place the curtain rod over your vertical blinds and attach it with screws or adhesive (depending on what type of wall you're working with).

Now you've hidden those hideous vertical blinds with something much more aesthetically pleasing: curtains! This hack works in any room—home, office, apartment.

Folks had some pretty strong opinions about vertical blinds - and they weren't afraid to share their opinions. But they were quick to show their appreciation for this hack.

"I don’t even hate my vertical blinds but I love this for adding more color or matching the aesthetic." @hannahsmells

Others were simply confused as to why these blinds were in a living space at all.

"I just don’t get why people would put up vertical blinds anywhere other than an office. They’re not practical for the home and they look tacky." @Ophelia Pal

This homebody came up with a great solution for renters who hate their vertical blinds but don't want to be left hanging. The curtains aren't the most stylish option, but they do better blend in with the wall and offer more flexibility than shades. So if you're currently renting and that ugly vertical blinds have been bugging you for ages, take a leaf out this homebody's book by using curtains instead.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.