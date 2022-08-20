Skip to main content

Renter-Friendly DIY Costs Only $40 and Her Floors Look Brand New

We have to admit, we couldn't tell it wasn't fake!

Are you living in an apartment or home where you want to change up but don’t have full access to do so? Maybe it is something like the area around your sink has gotten particularly gross, and you need a cheap way to make it look better, or your floors need an upgrade but you can’t splurge to have new ones put in.

Luckily we have just the secret for you (and it is incredibly renter friendly!)

Stefanie Bloom is a TikTok creator known for making renter-friendly home styling available to her followers. You can check out her channel for more tips, but today we are focusing on her floor redo.

The best part about this entire thing, as Stefanie points out, is that you can buy the floor-fix for less than forty bucks, and it will make your floor look like you spent closer to four hundred.

What makes this work is actually nothing more than contact paper, though a thicker, more adhesive paper than you are likely used to working with. Stefanie recommends using Veelike’s contact paper (which you can find here on Amazon), and we love it too because it comes in so many unique grains and colors. Personally, we think the grey-toned faux wood looks amazing.

Then all it takes is getting down and rolling the contact paper out, cutting it along the edges with something like a craft or exacto knife to make sure you get a good edge. Stefanie also gives us this handy tip - make sure you overlap the contact paper by a good three inches each time you have to roll out a new strip. This will help create a cohesive look, and also ensure that no moisture seeps in beneath as it would if you simply laid each sheet side by side.

In the end, the look is absolutely gorgeous, and you can bet your bottom dollar that we will be trying this hack out for ourselves!

