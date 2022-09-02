Skip to main content

Canadian Woman Transforms Her Kitchen Backsplash With This Renter-Friendly Tile

...and it looks amazing!

One of the biggest misunderstandings regarding moving into a rental home or apartment, is that you can’t make any changes to the space. While that’s somewhat true, considering that you can’t paint walls or completely renovate the space, there are some things you can easily do to add your taste to your rental space without having the full commitment.

One of the ways to upgrade your space without commenting to a permanent change is by adding wall paper or renter-friendly tile, just like this TikTok content creator, @diydalia did. The kitchen backsplash completely upgraded her kitchen!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, she found quite a few 3-D plastic stone panels and spent hours adding some spackle to the grout lines to give it depth and a more authentic look. Afterwards, she added renter-friendly adhesive strips to the back of the panels and simply cut, fitted and applied the backsplash to the kitchen wall around her stove and counter stops. What makes this DIY project even better aside from how it makes the kitchen look so much better and perfectly complements her cabinets, is that the tile is 100% removable when you’re done and ready to move out.

This DIY is stunning and proves that if you want something, do your best to make it happen. 

