Maintenance Man ‘Offended’ Woman Show Him How to Do Something He Didn’t Know How to Do

Is this dude for real?

At the beginning of the 20th century, most women were not allowed to work outside of the home, with one of the primary reasons being due to lack of higher education. However, between then and now, much has changed with women not only pursuing a higher education and receiving degrees, but we’re also owners of businesses, CEOs of companies and are successfully working in a variety of fields that are typically male-dominated.

Despite the progression, many women are still dealing with a lot of unfair treatment from co-workers based off things out of their control, such as simply being a woman. Such is the case with TikTok user @tera.nelli who posted a video to her account detailing how she showed her male co-worker how to do a job after he said he didn’t know how to do it. However, as she mentioned in the video below, he wasn’t exactly appreciative of the help.

In the short clip, she mentioned her new co-worker didn’t know how to replace a broken window screen, so after doing the job for him, she mentioned how he didn’t like that she had to to show him how to do it.

Her followers commiserated with her in the comments section with many sharing relatable situations.

Although we’ve seen quite a bit of progression take place over the years, we still have a ways to go. Hopefully, we’ll continue to normalize accepting each other and not allowing our differences to cause hate amongst one another. 

