Skip to main content

Gardener Discovers the Literal Easiest Hack For Repotting Plants

It's such a simple hack, you'll wonder why you haven't been doing this all along.

Whether you are into house plants or like to keep a potted outdoor garden repotting plants is always a time most plant people dread. While they are happy to do anything to keep their little plant babies alive, the process is messy and tedious, making it more of a chore than it really needs to be. Sometimes it even makes it rather daunting and we put off repotting those babies for longer than we should.

TikToker and gardener Lyndsay Miller might have the literal easiest way to repot plants so it never feels like a burden again. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The purpose of repotting is to go bigger to give your plant more room to grow, so inserting the old planter into the new one as she does here is a great way to make sure you use the right amount of soil. Place the plant with the planter in the center and then fill in around it with dirt until the new planter pot's dirt is level with the rim of the old planter. Then remove it and your left with a nice mold to plop your plant right in. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

And If the planters are a huge height difference, simply add a health lay of dirt to the bottom so that it all even out. Truly, there is no measuring and no guesswork. 

We'll be keeping this in our back pockets for the many repotting days to come. 

Related Articles

dish soap
Article

Brilliant Bathroom Cleaning Hack Turns Everyday Kitchen Tool Into a Miracle Worker

3 hours ago
triplets
Article

Aunt's 'Color Coding' Trick for Telling Triplets Apart Is Met With Mixed Emotions

3 hours ago
tiktok DIY lantern from dollar store materials
Article

This 2-Step DIY Solar Deck Lantern Only Cost $2.50 to Make and It Is a Vibe

6 hours ago
anthropologie mirror dupe
Article

Woman Turns $30 Junkyard Find Into a Perfect Dupe of $1,500 Anthropologie Mirror

7 hours ago
wedding list
Article

Bride-to-Be Makes Gorgeous Pinterest-Worthy DIY Seating Chart For $12

8 hours ago
the_avantgarde_ rock nook garden
Article

WATCH: Woman Transforms 'Useless' Stair Nook Into Cute Rock Garden

8 hours ago
paper towel roll
Article

We Were Today Years Old When We Learned This Paper Towel Holder 'Trick'

9 hours ago
rocking chair
Article

Baby Camera Catches Toddler Frozen With Fear as Rocking Chair Mysteriously Moves

Apr 10, 2022
Fritz themes restaurant
Article

Kansas City Themed Burger Joint Delivers Orders to Tables By Train -- Literally

Apr 9, 2022
pansy
Article

Woman Uses Real Pansies to Make Instagram-Worthy Cookies

Apr 8, 2022
lemons in a netted bag
Article

Woman Proves All You Really Need to Clean Your Kitchen Is Half of a Lemon

Apr 8, 2022
chicken nuggets
Article

Mom Makes Copycat McDonald's Nuggets with a Blender and Swears They Taste Like the Real Deal

Apr 8, 2022
man shaving beard
Article

Husband's Simple Trick For Keeping the Sink Clean While Shaving Should Inspire Men to Take Notes

Apr 8, 2022
woman in lime green kitchen
Article

Woman Uses $7 Contact Paper Hack to 'Hide' Dishwasher

Apr 8, 2022
jacob zander at pedestal table
Article

Man DIYs a Flawless Dupe of $3,000 Padma Pedestal Table for Under $350

Apr 8, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.