Skip to main content

Watch This Artist Repurpose Mushroom Lights Into The Cutest Plant Stakes

We want these for our plants asap

It’s official — mushrooms are a “thing” right now. From making an adorable outdoor solar lamp to recreating an expensive HomeGoods lamp, social media creators are constantly showing us the cutest ways to incorporate mushrooms into our home décor, whether outside in our yards or inside our bedrooms.

Our latest mushroom find comes from TikTok artist Emma Foss of @ystreetstudio who shows us how she repurposed her mushroom lights into the cutest plant décor. She makes it look so easy!

WATCH THE VIDEO

How cute are these?! We’re amazed how she was able to make both the mushroom lights and plant stakes but, we’re torn. We loved the mushroom lights as is, but we also really like how she created plant stakes out of them and they complement the plants so well! 

Thankfully she shared the simple steps she took to create these plant accessories. All she did was remove the light from the mini mushrooms, took the top off and drilled into the bottom. Next she took a stem from a plant stake and shoved it into the hole before finally putting it into one of her house plants. So simple!

People in the comments loved this idea! “I need to try this!! My plants will look super cute with them!” TikTok user @karelytsosie commented. “Girl! I LOVE THOSE!” Another TikTok user @joeyhatesdixie wrote.

The creator says she plans on making so many more of these and adding them to her plants an we don’t blame her; these are so cute!

White shoes
Article

Woman Shares Amazing Hack to Whiten Dirty Shoes Without Using Bleach

5 hours ago
Target aisles
Article

Target Now Carries Zero Waste Toilet Paper and We're Heading There Now

6 hours ago
USB cords
Article

Pro-Organizer Shares Genius Way to Get Rid of Mystery Cords

7 hours ago
Day Moon Designs Matte Black Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf
Article

Woman Upgrades Her Toilet Paper Holder With This Amazon Find and TikTok Is Obsessed

7 hours ago
Fabric Art
Article

Woman Makes Luxurious Wall Art Out of Fabric and It's so Dreamy

9 hours ago
Father and daughter doing chores
Article

Dad Has Perfect Way to Get His Family to Do Chores

9 hours ago
rainbow chalk art
Article

Evidently We’ve Been Using Sidewalk Chalk Wrong Our Entire Lives

12 hours ago
Ikea bread bin
Article

Woman Creates A Bedside Table Out of Ikea Bread Bins and We're Impressed

Jun 23, 2022
Woman in maxi dress
Article

Woman Shows Us How To Hang Our Maxi Dresses and It's Genius

Jun 23, 2022
Uranium glass
Article

Check Out This impressive Collection of Uranium Glass

Jun 23, 2022
Pink paint
Article

This Is a Random But Effective Way to Add a Pop Of Color To Your House

Jun 23, 2022
Victorian Home
Article

Woman Reclaims 100-Year-Old Family Home and Is Now On a Mission To Solve a Family Mystery

Jun 23, 2022
Clean home
Article

Real Estate Agent’s Trick for Perfect Looking Floors Is a Game-Changer

Jun 23, 2022
Cleaning gloves
Article

There’s An Easy Hack For Getting Those Yellow Rubber Cleaning Gloves Off

Jun 23, 2022
Raspberries
Article

Gardner Shares Why She Thinks It’s 100% Worth It to Plant ‘Invasive’ Raspberries

Jun 23, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.